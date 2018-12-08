SCI site collects AED 200,000 within weeks

A member of the board of directors of SCI and its executive director, Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, said that the update of the site proved its importance because benefactors donated directly, noting that donations during this period included 70 thousand dirhams for Masajid, 35 thousand for Wells, 35 thousand for Housing, While the general donation of the benefactors was 30 thousand dirhams, 20 thousand dirhams for orphans, and 10 thousand for medical campaigns.

He pointed out that SCI and its employees are exerting great efforts to remain the UAE leading the humanitarian and charity work in the world, through several means, most notably is the website of the Charity in its new form. He added that the continuous support of the benefactors and their follow-up to the site and taking care of the cases confirms the installing human values in the UAE and the preservation of these values inherited by the grandparents and the new generations, to promote a culture of care and sponsorship for those who deserve it and increase community awareness.

He explained that the site in this approach allows donors to choose the tab of the donation, and that the site is easy and flexible to use, to allow the donor to identify the activities, projects and achievements of the Charity over 30 years of charity diligent work, pointing out that the department of IT in the Charity renewed new ways of surfing the website, and spread the culture of doing good, through tabs on all pages of the site, and that the management of the site work continuously to make the site updated with the periodic, and follow-up donations that increase every day.

SCI website attracted the largest number of citizens and residents and has been a pioneer among humanitarian websites through the efforts of the IT team and the plans set by the Board of Directors.