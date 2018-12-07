Sajaya gears up for 5th edition of ‘Afaaq’ Leadership Camp

An introductory meeting for parents and shortlisted participating ladies was conducted to introduce them to the activities and workshops that will occur in the camp. The workshops include leadership, self-worth, the art of communication, as well as community service, and other interactive sessions.

‘Afaaq’ is dedicated to revive the spirit of leadership among young ladies and strengthen their adherence to Emirati authentic values. It also aims to raise young ladies’ awareness about the culture of social responsibility and national participation This is in line with Sajaya’s strategy to prepare a generation of talented young ladies with leadership skills that can empower them to face challenges and contribute to building a bright future for Sharjah and the UAE.

The Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah is dedicated to developing the talents of girls aged 13 to 18 years in all creative spheres. Established in 2004 under the umbrella of Sharjah Children’s Centres, it became an independent entity in 2012 following an administrative decree from Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) and Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators.