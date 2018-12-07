“Dawahi 7” to launch on 13th December in Sharjah

This announcement came during the press conference which was held on Thursday at Al Rafisah Dam in Khorfakkan.

The press conference was attended by His Excellency Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Executive Council Member and Chairman of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs (DSVA), Engineer Mohammed Al Mulla, Director of Khorfakkan Department at the Sharjah Electricity & Water Authority (SEWA), Khaled Al Shehhi, director of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage in Khorfakkan, Khamis Salem, Manager of Al Sharqiyah TV from Kalba, as well as several other government officials and representatives.

The Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs announced that the Festival will be launched in Al-Ramtha Park in Sharjah in the first day, and will also be launched in the Park of Al Bataeh , for the first time in the second day, His Excellency Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi stressed the importance of the seventh edition of Dawahi Festival in enhancing social cohesion. He expressed his hope that the seventh edition will be as distinguished and will include various cultural and recreational activities and contests.

During the press conference, His Excellency Al Suwaidi praised the efforts of the Sharjah Electricity & Water Authority, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Sharjah Airport International Free Zone and Sharjah Cooperative Society (SCS) for their role in sponsoring the Festival.