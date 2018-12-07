Khamis Al Suwaidi: Distinguished edition of “Dawahi 7” in City of Sharjah, Al Bataeh

  • Friday 07, December 2018 in 10:37 AM
Sharjah 24: On the sidelines on launching the press conference to unveil the seventh edition of Dawahi Festival, His Excellency Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Executive Council Member and Chairman of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs (DSVA), said that the Festival’s new-distinguished edition will include various surprises for the public in the city of Sharjah and Al Bataeh, and will run for 15 days starting from 13th to 28th December, 2018.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, His Excellency Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi announced that about 28 governmental and private entities will participate in the 7th edition of Dawahi Festival.
 
The Festival will be launched in Al-Ramtha Park in Sharjah in the first day, and will also be launched, for the first time, in the Park of Al Bataeh in the second day.  
 
During the press Conference, which was held at Al Rafisah Dam in Khorfakkan, His Excellency Khamis Al Suwaidi has praised the efforts of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) and Khorfakkan Municipality in preparation for the conference, stressing on the Department's keenness to effectively promote the tourism across various regions of the Emirate. 
 
He has further lauded Al Rafisah Dam’s distinctive aesthetic and cultural features which enable it to become one of the main tourism attraction. 
 
Praising the outstanding role of the 7th Dawahi Festival’s participating parties and sponsors, His Excellency Al Suwaidi has concluded that this year’s event will include more theatrical performances, especially in the area of Al Bataeh. 