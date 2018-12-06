Sharjah Children participates in ‘UCMAS International Competition’

UAE delegation, which includes 31 children will compete with around 3,000 children from 40 countries to solve 200 quetion in 8 minutes.

Aisha Ali Al Kaabi, Acting Director of Sharjah Children, said that Sharjah Children always seeks to organise such programmes that enable the children to practice on developing their mental skills, and encourage them to participate in competitions locally and internationally.

Al Kaabi stressed that through the participants of Sharjah Children, the Centre won several awards, including the second and third place in ‘UCMAS International Competition’ 22nd edition.

Al Kaabi also added that Sharjah Children has undergone training sessions that helped in developing and refining their mental skills.