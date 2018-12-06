Sharjah Ruler chairs the fifth meeting of AUS Enterprises, the third of SRTIP

During the fifth meeting of the board of directors of AUS Enterprises, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was briefed about the current plans for the company, including the proposed budget for 2019, human resources policies and other organisational matters.

The third meeting of the Board of Directors of SRTIP was held on the evaluation of projects, future plans and the modernisation of the complex's headquarters and infrastructure, including the development of the accommodate plan to new projects, discussing the budget proposals for next year, the Board of Directors has also been briefed on the recent developments in the complex and the cooperative framework with the University of Sharjah, which has great scientific and research potential, the show was presented by Prof. Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah.

After the end of the two meetings, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah visited the facilities of the SRTIP.

His Highness stopped at the horizontal, hydroponic and aerospace agriculture on which Marilyn International Company is working as part of a large research project at the SRTIP.

His Highness briefed from project engineers on a detailed explanation of the project and its benefits, and how to benefit from natural resources in providing a source for irrigation of agriculture, and the success of pilot projects.

His Highness also watched a visual presentation on the history, objectives and importance of innovative farming methods, their numerous benefits and their contribution to the purification of the environment and the provision of agricultural products to the world's population, as well as their role in benefiting from the sea waters covering 70% of the globe.

His Excellency Hussein Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the SRTIP, AUS Enterprises thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for his continuous support to achieve the vision of the Park, which serves the social and economic development objectives of the Emirate.