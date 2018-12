During the meeting, the two parties briefed on the services that are provided by Ruwad Establishment in supporting the small and medium businesses. They also discussed the services and objectives of Sharjah Contact Centre.

The two sides reviewed these services and the possibility of developing them to benefit the public and the entrepreneurs.

At the end of the meeting, a workshop for employees of Sharjah Contact Centre will be established to identify the services that are provided by Ruwad.