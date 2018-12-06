Souq Al Jubail hosts children from Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services

Gathered at the souq to develop their life skills and indulge in the fresh produce with its different types of vegetables and fruits and understand the importance of having them fresh. Moreover, they had a chance to enjoy the day with great enthusiasm.

“At Souq Al Jubail we have always been committed to improving the lives of our community. Hosting these children is a part of our mission to contribute to society and raise the awareness of the importance of different produces we have at the Souq. We are keen to host more children from Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, and we welcome all at the Souq” said Eng Hamed Al Zarouni, Director of Souq Al Jubail.

While the children with special needs had an opportunity to learn about healthy food choices, they also had a chance to sample food, understand the farming process and marked the visit with Souq Al Jubail’ giveaways.