“E88 Market” drew more than 10,000 visitors

The 12-day event, which kicked off on November 23 at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC), also offered shopping lovers a chance to shop for fashion, accessories, arts and handcrafts.

The colourful outdoor extravaganza immersed visitors in an enjoyable and engaging range of events and activities held throughout 12 days, coinciding with the National Day celebrations. It also saw a range of outdoor activities, including Emirati shows combining traditional singing and folk dancing, and many more events in a fun-packed and family leisure ambiance.

The E88 Market also offered an interactive platform for entrepreneurs, small business owners, and owners of start-ups to share their ideas and experiences with the public while showcasing their products. The event offered them a unique opportunity to promote their products and gauge public opinions about them which enabled them to improve the product quality. Entrepreneurs were given a perfect chance to showcase their products before visitors from various nationalities and diverse cultural backgrounds, allowing them to achieve positive results that would contribute to supporting their enterprises and the local economy.

Hanan Al Mahmoud, CEO of JRCC, said: “The first edition of the ‘E88 Market’ Food and Shopping Festival was a resounding success as it enabled visitors to enjoy a unique dining experience by savoring various culinary delicacies inspired by the demographic diversity of the UAE, which is home to 200 nationalities. The event also offered several new, unique and innovative concepts in culinary arts and restaurants, in addition to introduce visitors to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which constitute a vital source of the national economy and are central to the drive of sustainable development.”

Al Mahmoud added: “The success attained by the festival this year encourages us to begin preparations for the upcoming edition, which will include different events filled with entertainment and fun for all members of the family, and will reflect the spirit of Sharjah where culture, tourism, art and entertainment converge.”

Competitions and prizes

A number of fun-packed and interactive competitions were also organised during the event, including the ‘Mystery Box’, ‘Photography’ and ‘Burger Preparation’ competitions, that saw a number of visitors walking away with prizes valued at AED 5000.

Film screenings

The “E88 Market’ saw the screening of 35 films in collaboration with the Sharjah International Children’s Film Festival (SICFF), organised by FUNN Foundation-Sharjah Media Arts for Youth and Children. Children and their families enjoyed watching 25 short films and 10 feature movies that were selected from the latest Arab and international movies.

The “E88 Market’ is organised by JRCC, and sponsored by Special Moments (Strategic Sponsor), Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority (Golden Sponsor), Topaz (Audio and Visual Media Sponsor) and Ghoroor Photography.

Support sponsors include Exhibit, I Love Sharjah, Sharjah Ladies Club, Awadh & Obaid Electronics, Lolita Events Management, Mattgloss Production, Al Nahrain Security & Safety and Saudi German Hospital and government entities such as Sharjah Economic Development Department, Sharjah Civil Defence, Sharjah Police Headquarters, Sharjah Police Academy, Sharjah Environment Company (Bee’ah) and Sharjah University, Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, Sharjah Girl Guides.