Rubu’ Qarn celebrates achievements of Sharjah’s Future Leaders

The gathering was hosted in line with the 2018-2021 strategic plan which aims to highlight the relentless efforts of team members and the collaborative work between entities that helps build creative future generations. This perpetuates the expansive vision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation to encourage individuals and institutions to achieve the highest levels of excellence.

Her Excellency Noura Al Noman, Chairperson of Her Highness Executive Office, thanked all employees across the four institutions for their continuous support to the Board of Trustees and their achievements in successfully operating to execute the foundation’s goals.

Al Noman added: "Sharjah's journey to nurture the personalities and skills of its children and youth, began over three decades ago. These efforts culminated into the inception of Rubu’ Qarn, under the guidance of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi, backed by the tremendous support of an exceptional personality, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.”

"Development, in every stage, requires specialised training. We need to prepare an integrated strategy suited to the needs of the modern world, by unifying our efforts,” added Noura Al Noman. “We seek to strengthen our pledge to the Sharjah Ruler and to the vision of the emirate’s leadership of providing a safe environment, specially designed learning & development forums as our top priorities.”

A joint session, was conducted during the gathering with the aim to enhance communication between the leaders and the organisations’ staffs. Important discussions and suggestions were highlighted with a strategic focus on the future of the organisations and its services. The session focused on the importance of the effective communication in enhancing the four entities strategies, and its ability in overcome the challenges which will help in managing the community development process.

The session also focused on several discussions about the integration of work, the continuous communication between the entities and its importance in enhancing the workflow between team members, build on their knowledge, and allowed participants to reap benefits from the board members’ expertise.

On the sidelines, Rubu’ Qarn honoured the teams, which have exceeded expectations in successfully implementing their yearly plan, and encouraged them to continue working with an exuberant team spirit to achieve the 2018-2021 strategic goals. Maintenance, Services, and Business Development team, Information Technology team, and Human Resources team, won first, second and third places, respectively.

In recognition of the supporting entities, Rubu’ Qarn expressed their appreciation in playing an active role in helping them achieve their aspirations. Mr. Yousef Al Taweel, CEO and Founder of National Communications Network; Mrs. Arwa Al Baitam, General Director of Aurora Management Consultancy; and Mr. Farid Al Amiri, a consultant, were honored for their continues and fruitful cooperation with Rubu’ Qarn in producing positive results for the four institutions, and subsequently, the UAE community.