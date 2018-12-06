The Higher Committee for Celebrations UAE 47th National Day concludes its activities

The operetta on the Al-Majaz Theater, 6-day events at Sharjah National Park, and of The Flag Island event.

The number of events organized by the Committee in all regions and cities exceeded 200, including 30 at Sharjah National Park. More than 200,000 people attended the event. Their interaction with all of these events was vivid and lively. The park was filled with visitors, families and children. Besides; Al-Majaz Theater, where the operetta of Emirate of Zayed was shown which witnessed over 3,000 people. More than 2,000 people attended the celebration in The Flag Island. Everyone farewell all this year's celebrations and promised, with the promise, God willing, to meet on the 48th day with more joy and happiness.

Sharjah National Park

Over the past 6 days, from 28th November to 3rd December, visitors to the Sharjah National Park, which has exceeded 111,000 visitors, attended a variety of events that exceeded 30 different ones. Most notably traditional art shows were, Sultan Al Quloub Corner, Fereej Al Tayebeen, , Zayed Oasis, in addition to the theater programs, Zayed's Human and Educator play, daily drag, traditional games, folk dances, water parade “Leader's Life, bicycle tours, murals, children's activities, Puppet Theater.

Operett Emarat Zayed and Al Majaz Theater

The theater was crowded with audience in the last 30th November to celebrate the National Day. They attend the Operetta through 8 scenes from the creative poet Musabih al-Kaabi, directed by Dr. Ali Hassan and composed by Fayez Al-Saeed, with the participation of a number of stars of art: Hussein Al Jasmi, Fayez Saeed, Mohammed Al Shehhi, Arayam and Hanan Reda. The audience was impressed by the interaction, which arrived in the theater early and traveled on a beautiful journey through time and space with the artists through scenes that painted an Emirati one from the beginning of the country's birth through various stations and addresses to space through Mars probe and Khalifa Sat. It was a beautiful space board.

Eight scenes in the operetta summed up the most important stations, titles and history of the UAE. The viewer was quoted in an interesting and beautiful journey, through the past, until today: the space board, the sea painting, the defense of the homeland, the panel of the union, the Sharjah plateau, the five artists praised the audience and inflamed the feelings of the public who expressed their joy on this glorious national occasion.

The Flag Island

Al Wasmi and Hazza's Al Raeesi revived the 2nd of December performance on the stage of The Flag Island, which was filled audience of more than 2,000 people and stayed with them until midnight, waving the flag of the country with love and joy. They sang to the homeland and to the leadership, they sang from the heritage of the UAE and the Arab world, and were demanded with more from the public, the audience that came early before the start of the event in hours in a beautiful atmosphere full of loyalty and joy.

His Excellency Khalid Jassem Al Madfaa, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of Sharjah Celebrations, said: "The celebration of this national occasion is an opportunity to shed light on the achievements, progress and development in all fields. It is not one day celebration but it is over many weeks, full of joy and happiness, and we want it to be throughout the year, whereas every day we have what is worth celebrating, and the achievements of our country are many in all areas, and it is embodied in our celebrations in these glorious days, all through various events attractive and striking, as the Flag Day and the National Day, to make a confirmation of belonging and loyalty to the wise leadership.

Al-Madfa thanked all the staff and institutions that participated in the activities of the Committee, which played a vital role in its success. He also expressed his thanks and appreciation to the audience at all the sites of the celebrations, which were at the top of joy and happiness, and the vital interaction that reflects the depth of loyalty and belonging to the country and to the wise leadership.