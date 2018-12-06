AL Wafa School celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities

These activities and events would highlight the progress and obstacles facing disability policies as well as raising awareness, breaking the barriers, and opening doors for an inclusive society to everyone.

Dr. Samia Mohamed Saleh, Principal of the School, has confirmed that this year’s theme focuses on empowering persons with disabilities to achieve a complete sustainable development. She also has confirmed that Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS) has been working in order to achieve sustainable development goals throughout the services that SCHS offers to persons with disabilities.

She has pointed out that this year’s theme corresponds to SCHS mission and goals in making efforts to empower persons with disabilities and making them active members in their society.

She said, “Persons with disabilities, as the main beneficiaries of development programs, could speed up the process of sustainable development and enhance the idea of creating a flexible society for everyone, especially within humanitarian work and urban development. In addition, governments, persons with disabilities, and the centers representing them should collaborate efforts with academic and private sector institutions in order to reach sustainable development goals”.

The principal of Al Wafa School for Capacity Development has pointed out that these celebrations were not restricted to activities and events. It included a number of practical and artistic workshops in which a number of persons with disabilities, non-disabled students, and parents participated in a joyful mood.

Dr. Samia indicates the importance of integration’s role in increasing persons with disabilities self-confidence and refine their social and academic skills in every area of life.

On Thursday, December 6, 2018, the school is going to organise a session under the title (Together we succeed) in order to train mothers to teach their children to behave in classroom. In addition, Sharjah Cultural Palace is going to host in Dec 9, a conference entitled (The Natural Stages of a Child’s Growth) in order to raise parents and specialists awareness in this field.