Laila Al Balushi: Communication and Family Forum emphasises the importance of gov communication

Al Balushi stressed that the forum highlights the importance of government communication, the most important institutional experiences, in addition to exchanging experiences in the same field, and making use of various government liaison officers in the local authorities in Sharjah.

Director of Information and Corporate Communication Department added to “Sharjah24” that the forum targeted VIPs and government liaison officers in various government agencies in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Al Balushi pointed out that the experience of the best strategy in government communication was reviewed by the Abu Dhabi Police General Command in order to achieve the goals of the forum, and prepare of a database for institutional communication staff in various agencies.