Sharjah Ruler reviews UAE Railway project

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah welcomed Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the meeting touched upon the Etihad Rail project, its developments, achievements and plans.

His Highness also briefed on the latest developments in the Etihad Rail, which will link the Emirates with a modern and sophisticated network.

His Highness defined the timetable for completion of the project, the main sectors of the railway project, as well as the anticipated and desired benefits of this vital project and its economic, social, commercial and environmental implications.

In 2015, stage one of the project, which extends 264km, was delivered, linking the Shah and Habshan gas fields in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi to the port of Ruwais on the Arabian Gulf, with a capacity of transferring 22,000 tons of sulfur granules daily.

The second stage will extend 605km from Ghuweifat on the border with Saudi Arabia to Fujairah on the east coast, to be followed by future route additions.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Chairman of the Board of Directors of Etihad Rail Company thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah for his interest and keenness to complete the Etihad Rail project, praising the leadership's generous support for the development of strategic projects in the UAE, stressed the importance of this national project, which is a qualitative leap and establishes a new transport sector in the UAE and achieves many benefits locally and internationally.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Etihad Rail Company said that this project reflects the commitment of Etihad Rail towards our country to be one of the best countries in the world in the quality of transport, in line with vision 2021.

The meeting was attended by Eng. Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Advisor of Sharjah Planning and Survey Department, and members of the Board of the Etihad Rail Company.