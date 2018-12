Major Abdulrahman Khater, Director of Awareness and Traffic Media at Sharjah Police, stressed that the campaign aimed at raising the awareness of road crossing safety. He added that a brochures in a different languages were distributed to the public among the Emirate of Sharjah.

Sharjah Police, called on motorists to respect the laws, and urged the public to cooperate with traffic police to ensure the smooth run of traffic and ensure the safety.