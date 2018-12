The Council discussed a draft law for the year 2019 on the general budget of the departments and bodies of the Government of Sharjah for fiscal year 2019 and the report from the Committee of Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs.

Her Excellency Khawla Abdulrahman Al Mulla said that the next session will be held on Thursday, December 13, 2018 and will be discussed the draft law of the Sharjah Private Education Authority and draft recommendations on the policy of the Sharjah Sports Council.