Zero 6 mall celebrates on UAE 47th National Day

During the celebration of the UAE National Day, Zero 6 Mall received thousands of visitors and welcomed them through the hospitality of Arabic coffee and dates, in a musical atmosphere played throughout the mall with songs and national songs, celebrations at Zero 6 Mall also saw performances by the military band, with visitors from families interacting with joy and happiness.

Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of Alef Group, stressed the importance of the prestigious position that the UAE occupies today among the world's leading countries, where it leads the indicators of development, stressing that all the achievements made in various economic, cultural, social and other sectors were only the embodiment of the vision of its wise leadership and the aspirations of its benevolent people.