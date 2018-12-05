Zero 6 mall celebrates on UAE 47th National Day

  • Wednesday 05, December 2018 in 11:11 AM
Sharjah24: Zero 6 mall the first shopping and entertainment center in the emirate of Sharjah celebrated the UAE 47th National Day. Alef Group the developer of Zero 6 Mall, was keen to celebrate this precious occasion of UAE nationals and residents.
During the celebration of the UAE National Day, Zero 6 Mall received thousands of visitors and welcomed them through the hospitality of Arabic coffee and dates, in a musical atmosphere played throughout the mall with songs and national songs, celebrations at Zero 6 Mall also saw performances by the military band, with visitors from families interacting with joy and happiness.
 
Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of Alef Group, stressed the importance of the prestigious position that the UAE occupies today among the world's leading countries, where it leads the indicators of development, stressing that all the achievements made in various economic, cultural, social and other sectors were only the embodiment of the vision of its wise leadership and the aspirations of its benevolent people.