SDHR announces its 24 training programs in December

  • Wednesday 05, December 2018 in 10:36 AM
Sharjah24: The Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, (SDHR) presented a schedule of training programs for employees of the Government of Sharjah for December2018.
The implementation of these programs comes within the framework of the Department's plans to develop government employees in all professional and support fields in order to create national work forces that lead and achieve comprehensive and sustainable development.
 
The Department will carry out 24 training programs with 14 in Sharjah and 10 in the Eastern Region.
 
The programs targets all employees from all levels of the job, ranging from 3 to 4 days, and will be announced on the dates set through the social networking sites of the Department.