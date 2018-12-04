Sharjah Police launches the first “Women's Sports Committee”

First Lieutenant Engineer Hanadi Al Kabouri, Chairman of Women's Sports Committee at Sharjah Police, welcomed the members of the Committee, where she stressed that Sharjah Police is a pioneer institutions that supports the women in different field.

During the first meeting, the attendees discussed future plans for women’s sports activities in Sharjah Police and ways of developing them.

At the end of the meeting, First Lieutenant Eng. Al Kabouri thanked the attendees for their opinions and suggestion, hoping that everyone would make leap in sports.