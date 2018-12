Colonel Dr. Ali Abu Al Zoud, Director of Vehicles and Drivers' Licensing Department, said that only two traffic accident happened during those days, due to distracted while driving, and not leaving sufficient safety distance between vehicles

Col. Abu Al Zoud called on motorists and road users to take precautions. He also that the public can report by calling 999 for emergency cases and 901 to report non-emergency incidents or inquiries about public services.