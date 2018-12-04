Sharjah Ruler attends "Protecting the Past 2018" conference

The Conference organised by Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) Regional Office in Sharjah, Art Jameel, Global Heritage Fund (GHF).

During the conference, His Highness welcomed the participants and the audience and expressed his pleasure to host this conference. This group of experts and specialists in the field of heritage conservation in the world, said, “Good work requires good people”, referring to the great efforts of the participants in the conference.

His Highness also recalled the story of the demolition of the fort in Sharjah during his study in Egypt and how he dealt with the incident and managed to stop the demolition and maintain large parts of it and how he worked to bring it back to the former to stand in the heart of Sharjah area.

His Highness narration of this story tells everyone that there are historic buildings in our Arab countries that need to stop tampering it, which reflects His Highness's keenness and commitment to preserving heritage at all times and in all circumstances.

Dr Webber Ndoro General Manager Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM), expressed his deep thanks to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi for his permanent support and sponsorship of projects for the preservation of cultural heritage in the Arab world.

Dr. Zaki Aslan. Director ICCROM-ATHAR expressed his deep thanks and appreciation for the efforts of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in his continuous support for Arab heritage issues and sponsorship of the conference, which is an incentive for all participants from local and international organisations concerned with heritage to work with one hand.

Protecting the Past 2018 conference addresses 5 main themes, including: digital documentation as a preparedness and preventive tool; digital documentation and post-disaster heritage recovery; new documentation technology; capacity building in the region; and finally donor perspective. A special session of the conference will be bringing together the representatives of cultural heritage funders including the Arcadia Fund, the British Council’s Cultural Protection Fund, the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (Aliph) Fund, and Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism to discuss donor priorities in funding cultural heritage documentation projects in the MENA region.