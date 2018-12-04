Sharjah Ruler receives Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery Dr. Magdi Yacoub

The Ruler of Sharjah welcomed and exchanged greetings with Dr. Magdi Yacoub, where they discussed a number of scientific topics.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah praised Dr. Magdi Yacoub's efforts in conveying his experiences locally and internationally, and making scientific and humanitarian contributions at his cardiothoracic surgery centre in Aswan, Egypt.

From his part, Dr. Magdi Yacoub expressed his appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for providing such an opportunity. In addition, Dr. Magdi Yacoub praised the role of His Highness in supporting the scientific projects, as well as the humanitarian initiatives in various forms.