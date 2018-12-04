SEC reviews report on SCTDA events

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

The Council reviewed the report of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), which included many activities and events organised by the Authority throughout the year aimed at developing and encouraging the tourism sector in the emirate, as well as the participation of the Authority in international exhibitions.

His Excellency Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the SCTDA reviewed the number of promotional campaigns targeting markets that are witnessing remarkable growth, the report showing the various campaigns aimed at establishing Sharjah as a leading tourism destination in the region, increasing the annual tourism flow to reach 10 million by 2021, and consolidating the marketing and promotional efforts of all stakeholders in the tourism sector in Sharjah.

The Council discussed a draft law on the organisation of the Sharjah Private Education Authority. At the end of its discussions, the Council referred the draft law to the Sharjah Consultative Council to complete its legislative session.

The Council reviewed the agenda of the opening session of the Sharjah Consultative Council’s fifth ordinary session of the ninth legislative chapter at the Council's headquarters, which will be held on Wednesday, 5th December2018 to discuss budget of the departments and bodies of the Government of Sharjah.

The Council also reviewed Emiri Decree No. 45 of 2018 concerning the establishment of the Sharjah Private Education Authority and Emiri Decree No. 46 of 2018 regarding the appointment of the Chairman of the Sharjah Private Education Authority.