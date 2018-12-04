Submission deadline for SGCA extended to December 20

Announcing the extension, Jawaher Al Naqbi, Manager of IGCC pointed out that the number of entries have seen a steep rise after the introduction of two new award categories this year, namely, ‘Best Official Spokesperson’ and ‘Best Behaviour Change for Good Initiative’.

The first category targets government entities that have nominated a spokesperson as their representative to highlight collective efforts and team work. All government bodies, organisations, entities, and departments in the UAE are eligible to compete in this category.

The second category is for both government and semi-governmental entities in the UAE that have launched a campaign to bring about positive behavioural changes, and impacted the workplace and society.

IGCC called on interested entities to send their entries at www.igcc.ae before December 20. The award has received a large number of entries in all categories dedicated to both UAE- and GCC-based entities.

Jawaher Al Naqbi said: “The primary role of the Sharjah Government Communication Award is to encourage and foster best practices in government communications, by offering achievements and innovations in the field by both national and regional government bodies, an international platform to be recognised. It would be safe to say that the Award’s reputation has caught on significantly over the years, and the fact that every edition has picked its winners from a larger pool of entries, goes to show that the culture of best practices in government communications is becoming increasingly more vibrant in the UAE and the region.”

She added: “It is to ensure that this spirit of honest achievement and true camaraderie is celebrated in the best possible manner by honouring individuals and organisations who are truly excelling in government communications and redefining its future, that we have extended the submissions deadline to December 20. We encourage everyone eligible to participate.”

The SGCA is receiving entries from GCC countries in the following categories: The ‘Best Government Application’, the ‘Best Youth Initiative in the Government Communication’, ‘Best Media Initiative in Government Communication’, and ‘Best Intercommunication Practices’.

Government bodies in the UAE can compete in the following categories: Best Government Website’, ‘Best Practices in Social Responsibility’, ‘Best Media Crisis Management’, and ‘Best Government Communication Campaign outside UAE’. The ‘Best Practices in Government Communication’ category is dedicated exclusively to organisations based in Sharjah, which can also compete across all other categories.