SCC discusses the budget of Sharjah government Wednesday

The Council will discuss the draft budget of the departments and bodies of the Government of Sharjah for the year 2019 and the report from the Committee of Finance, Economic and Industrial Council in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of Sharjah Central Finance Department and Waleed Ibrahim Al Sayegh, Director General of the Central Finance Department of Sharjah and their assistants.

The members of the Committee reviewed the budget and discussed the items for 2019 and reviewed the figures from the central departments, decentralized departments and bodies, listened to an explanation by the Central Finance Department of what was received.