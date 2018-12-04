Aisha Al Kaabi: UAE 47th National Day embodies pride and national cohesion

  • Tuesday 04, December 2018 in 10:58 AM
  • Aisha Ali Al Kaabi, Acting Director of Sharjah Children’s Centres
Sharjah 24: Aisha Ali Al Kaabi, Acting Director of Sharjah Children’s Centres, said that the UAE 47th National Day embodies the pride and national cohesion among all the people of the UAE while gathering around their leadership. This reflects the truest meanings of love and belonging to the nation and loyalty to its leadership.
In his statement commenting on this national day, Aisha Ali Al Kaabi has expressed her pride with the country’s distinguished achievements at the various levels, appreciating the role of the founding father of the UAE, the  late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan. 
 
Aisha Al Kaabi has further highlighted the importance of celebrating this special anniversary, saying that many children have enjoyed the national operetta, which was performed by Emirati artists at the Sharjah Cultural Palace Amphitheatre. 