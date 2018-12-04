Aisha Al Kaabi: UAE 47th National Day embodies pride and national cohesion

In his statement commenting on this national day, Aisha Ali Al Kaabi has expressed her pride with the country’s distinguished achievements at the various levels, appreciating the role of the founding father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan.

Aisha Al Kaabi has further highlighted the importance of celebrating this special anniversary, saying that many children have enjoyed the national operetta, which was performed by Emirati artists at the Sharjah Cultural Palace Amphitheatre.