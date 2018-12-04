Sharjah Police honours partners and working groups of “Support Services”

  • Group photo of the honorees
Sharjah 24: In recognition of their distinguished role for supporting several activities, the Sharjah Police honoured the working groups of the General Directorate of Resources and Support Services, the coordinators and the partners involved in supporting the Directorate’s activities, highlighting their contributions to the implementation of programs and social events.
Brigadier Khalifa Al Marri, Deputy Director General of the General Directorate of Resources and Support Services at Sharjah Police General Headquarters, has honoured the various tasks teams which consist of 50 honorees, in the presence of a number of dignitaries and officials.  
 
During the honouring ceremony, Brigadier Al Marri had delivered a speech during which he has underscored the teams’ outstanding efforts and achievements which contribute to the success of different events. He has further called all the members and officials to exert more efforts to promote Sharjah Police’s position indisputably on various occasions.
 