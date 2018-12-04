Sharjah Airport surprises 47 families with VIP service

Sharjah 24: On the occasion of the 47th National Day, the Sharjah International Airport organised a series of events and activities, including surprising 47 families with upgrading their VIP services, as well as decorating the airport’s building and passenger halls with colourful flags decorations derived from the UAE heritage.
Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) has also distributed gifts, flowers and flags to different travelers.
Commenting on this generous gesture, several passengers have expressed their delightful with this initiative which reflects the UAE’s hospitality.