“Government Economic Network” holds meeting at UAE Economic Planning Forum

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen the role of the network in coordinating mutual economic events and work to unify the economic activities agenda at the state level, as well as developing mechanisms for cooperation in supporting the economic delegations' participation abroad.

The meeting also reviewed the Charter of the establishment of the network and aspects of development required to meet the development of its role in line with the UAE's 2021.

The meeting was attended by members of the government network headed by Humaid Al Muhairi, Director of Government Communication Department at the Ministry of Economy, Amna Al Rumaithi, Director of Government Communication Department, Department of Economic Development Abu Dhabi and Mariam Al-Afredi, Director of Government Communication Department, Department of Economic Development in Dubai, Abdulaziz Omar Al Midfa, Deputy Director of Government Communication at SEDD , Mr. Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of Government Communications Department at RAK Economic Development Department, Khalafan Al-Yamahi, Director of Government Communications Department of Economy and Industry in Fujairah, and Shamsa Al Shamsi, Director of Government Communication Department of the Department of Economic Development in Umm Al Quwain.

The network is due to be established in 2015 under the cooperation agreement signed between the Ministry of Economy and the Economic Development Departments in UAE on the establishment of a network of government economic network.

From his side Hamid Al Muhairi, Director of the Government Communications Department at the Ministry of Economy, said that the government's economic communication network will play a vital role in unifying communication efforts among government agencies concerned with economic affairs within UAE at the federal and local levels. It will work to communicate with all member departments by exchanging experiences and exchanging research and studies related to the field of government communication.

Al Muhairi added that the m utual coordination between the member bodies provides a wider scope for the best practices in the field of government communication, especially with regard to the methodologies, media plans, marketing and administrative procedures followed, as well as unifying efforts in the field of marketing and promotional campaigns in relation to the economic initiatives offered by the country. In addition to the joint programs and initiatives that support the development of the government communication process and are working to establish a media database by utilizing the communication data and communication channels available to the Ministry and various economic departments in the country.