Sharjah Consultative Council discusses SSC’s policy

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council (SSC), Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Sports Council (SSC), Nada Askar Al Naqbi, SSC ‘s member, and several other representatives and dignitaries.

During the meeting, the attendees discussed the policy of the Sharjah Sports Council, as well as various topics and issues aiming at improving mechanism of work and boosting cooperation with the Ministry of Education.

The members have also discussed the sport budget in the emirate of Sharjah, which amounted to 461 million dirhams this year, with a variety of programs that aim to boost the development of 21 clubs in the emirate.

Her Excellency Khawla Abdulrahman Al Mulla has stressed the Council’s keenness to support the Sharjah Sports Council, highlighting its importance and vital tasks in promoting the sport movement in the Emirate and developing more youth programs and activities.

During the meeting, Her Excellency Khawla Abdulrahman Al Mulla has further praised the endless supports and efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

For his part, Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi has expressed his pleasure to discuss various sports topics with the SCC, achieving the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi added that Sharjah has exerted great efforts at all levels to promote youth development and to increase attention on youth .