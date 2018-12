In his statement on the UAE 47th National Day occasion, Bin Butti added that Sheikh Zayed (May Allah Rest His Soul in Peace), has established in 1971 a great country that has progressed and got developed through all years, and lead UAE to become the global financial, economic centre and a platform for life, art and culture.

Bin Butti pointed out that the second day of December reflects UAE’s great journey that tells the achievements of the parents and grandparents under the wise leadership.