Ahmed Al Jarwan: UAE is a model for renaissance of civilisation

In his statement on the UAE 47th National Day occasion, Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan congratulated Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the people of the UAE on the country’s National Day, lauding the crucial role of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan concluded by saying that the UAE 47th National Day is a memory that embodies pride and loyalty to the homeland, highlighting the country’s great journey that tells the achievements of parents and grandparents.