Ahmed Al Jarwan: UAE is a model for renaissance of civilisation

  • Monday 03, December 2018 in 1:19 PM
Sharjah 24: Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Secretary General of Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) has praised the march of the Union which continues the country’s renaissance, stressing that the UAE has accomplished great achievements, that enabled it to become a successful and honourable model for the renaissance of civilisation and development.
In his statement on the UAE 47th National Day occasion, Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan congratulated Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the people of the UAE on the country’s National Day, lauding the crucial role of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. 
 
Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan concluded by saying that the UAE 47th National Day is a memory that embodies pride and loyalty to the homeland, highlighting the country’s great journey that tells the achievements of parents and grandparents.