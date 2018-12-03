Majid Al Qasimi: UAE 47th National Day embodies pride of homeland

Sharjah 24: Sheikh Majid bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Districts and Villages Affairs Department (DVAD), said that the UAE 47th National Day embodies pride and loyalty to the homeland, highlighting the country’s remarkable achievements.
On the occasion of the UAE 47th National Day, Sheikh Majid bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi has extended his congratulation to the wise leadership and Emiratis, stressing that this national day is the result of lofty visions, ideas, strong will and determination.  
 
Commenting on this event, Sheikh Majid bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi added that the UAE 47th National Day reflects the country’s great journey that tells the achievements of the parents and grandparents under the wise leadership.
 
Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi has further concluded that this special day represents a historic stop to remember the UAE’s achievements.
 