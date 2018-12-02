Khawla Al Mulla: National Day is an opportunity to express feelings of loyalty to UAE

Sharjah24: Her Excellency Khawla Abdulrahman Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council, presented the best congratulations to the UAE leadership and people on the occasion of the UAE National Day, stressing that this occasion an opportunity to express feelings of loyalty and belonging to the homeland and leadership and mercy on the martyrs of the homeland.
Al Mulla pointed out that the UAE society continues with confidence and responsibility in establishing the values of humanity by building a society that promotes knowledge and enhances its culture and its proximity to the other, pointing out that the National Day is a milestone for the transformation of the UAE into higher ranks of pride, pride and empowerment in all fields.