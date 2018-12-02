Colonel Sami Al Naqbi: UAE is a unique and sophisticated civilisational model

Colonel Al Naqbi stressed that this year's event is especially important to coincide with the year of Zayed, a recognition and appreciation of the biography of the founder and founder of the UAE renaissance, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Colonel Al Naqbi explained that the celebration of the national day in the UAE is a sincere expression of pride in the values and principles that our country is keen on and what it represents from a unique and developed civilisational model of tolerance and coexistence, development, reconstruction.