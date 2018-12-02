Al Qasba tells 47-Year-Old story of love for homeland

Visitors to Sharjah’s premier tourism, family and cultural destination savoured a wide selection of delicious local and international food and drinks to celebrate National Day. They also took part in Al Ayala dancing and traditional henna designs and drawing, with many attending traditional arts and crafts workshops that highlighted the intricate and old ways of living. There was also a storytelling corner and puppet show for children.

Organised in collaboration with the Emirates Fine Arts Society and the Emirates Society for Consumer Protection, the festivities kicked-off with a rendition of the UAE national anthem, with UAE flags and balloons distributed to the audience. Visitors expressed their love and appreciation to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, founding father of the UAE, by writing personal loyal messages in a large paper roll , while children met their favourite cartoon characters as they toured Al Qasba, holding a 30-metre UAE flag.

Al Qasba is home to a range of state-of-the-art leisure facilities and tourist attractions, offering a wide spectrum of luxury services. It hosts world-class musical, entertainment and art events, making it a unique destination for tourists and residents throughout the year.