SGG creates the UAE Flag with Knots Mosaic

The activities took place at the premises of the General Directorate of Finance and Support Services of the Ministry of Interior, General Department of Medical services, Heart of Sharjah, and Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

SGG girls innovatively tied knots and patched it to create the UAE flag. The artwork seeks to exemplify will, determination, and the strong relations among the seven emirates with the shared love of our country. The knots symbolise scouts and guides movements around the world.

SGG participants facilitated an interactive workshop to teach children how to use their imagination and creativity to colour the UAE flag, which represents the national identity, and to express their love for their country and its wise leadership.

The event also featured a screening of a video of SGG’s girls rendering salute to the UAE flag. It aims to highlight the SGG vision to instill its members with a positive attitude, high moral values, and motivate them to serve their country by giving back to the community.