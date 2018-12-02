FCSA launches its campaign to survey the Khorfakkan workforce

Sharjah24: Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority (FCSA) has launched its field survey to conduct the Labor Force Survey in Khorfakkan as part of its annual nationwide survey conducted in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and local statistical centers in the UAE.
Noura Ali pointed out that the survey aims at estimating the size of the labor force and the rates of participation in the economic activity, according to different characteristics, estimating the size of the workers, unemployment rates and dependency ratios.
 
Noura Ali added that the specific items for finding unemployment rates are a major methodology compatible with the ILO, through which the Commission can provide an integrated database on work and unemployment in the country at the level of all its members.