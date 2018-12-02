Sharjah Police, MoI’s Air Wing Department discuss training collaboration

  • Sunday 02, December 2018 in 12:33 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Colonel Saeed Obeid Al Shamesi, Acting Head of the Air Wing Department at the Ministry of Interior (MoI), has received a delegation from the Special Tasks Department at the Sharjah Police GHQ to discuss cooperation between the two sides.
During the meeting, they discussed means to further develop collaboration among both sides in providing training programmes for the Special Tasks Department's members on ways to operate vertical take-off and landing helicopters and conducting joint exercises.
 
The visit aims to boost communication and coordination between the two parties, in an effort to promote professional competence for the operation of helicopters and other vertical take-off and landing aircrafts and their use in police operations.