Salem bin Abdul Rahman attends “Emarat Zayed” operetta at Al Majaz Amphitheatre

  • Sunday 02, December 2018 in 11:49 AM
Sharjah24: In the presence of Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, a large audience attended on Friday “Emarat Zayed” operetta at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah, where the theater was filled with fans who came to express their joy UAE National Day.
The audience was impressed by the interaction of the audience, which arrived in the theater early in the day and traveled on a beautiful journey through time and space with the artists through the paintings that painted an Emirati scene from the beginning of the country's birth through various stations and addresses to space through Mars probe and Khalifa Sat. 
 
The event was attended by a number of officials from governmental departments, institutions in Sharjah, with media representatives, and a large audience.