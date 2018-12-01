Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi: We are proud of the progress and development of our country

Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah stressed that on this day, we are recalling the memories of the Founding Fathers who put the nation's development forward and sought it with all determination to give its people all the achievements of living and the necessities and a decent life of education and sustainable development that organised all the cities and villages of the country.