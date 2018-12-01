JRCC pay tribute to the martyrs on Commemoration Day

Commemoration Day began with the UAE flag raised at half-mast followed by a minute of silence before Sharjah Girl Guides (SGG) raised the UAE flag amid the national anthem.

A series of shows were performed by SGG including an operetta dubbed “Still with us” that highlighted the love and honour of the Emirati community for the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The girls recited poetry in addition to drawing a portray of The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the United Arab Emirates.

The event also included a series of interactive games. The “I love Sharjah” brand of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) provided a host of games for children to enjoy.

Hanan Al Mahmoud, Director of JRCC commented, “Observing Commemoration Day is a duty and the least we can do to honour the brave hearts that offered their lives to protect this country as well as extend our support to our brothers in areas of conflict. We are very proud of their courageous deeds. We remember them not only on this day, but in every passing moment, because their acts of bravery in the line of duty is the highest form of honour and loyalty one can do for their country.”