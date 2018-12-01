Sharjah CP: The celebration of the National Day is the most precious in our society

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah said each year, as we celebrate the national day of our dear state, we have the memories of the founding fathers and their shining history in the construction and development of the UAE. Their meeting 47 years ago is the foundation of our society's development and progress.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi once again, we send congratulations to the people of the United Arab Emirates on this day and the great national day. Added, "We thank our wise leadership, after God Almighty, to continue the path of unity, work and diligence to continue the march of a successful homeland.