Hind Al Qassimi: Emirati women have instilled UAE love in children

After almost 50 years of hard work and persistent efforts, today we bear witness to the cultural advancement experienced by our beloved country, thanks to the wise vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Our founding father believed that the future of the next generations is dependent on its unity. The UAE has emerged as a strong young nation due to the solidarity, cohesion, and love that unifies its seven emirates. Today, we celebrate the UAE’s great milestones and achievements, which has become a symbol of hard work and a model of humanitarian philanthropy, regionally and globally.”

Sheikha Hind added: “Since the beginning of the development journey, Emirati women have played a major role, as housewives and mothers, who dedicate themselves to raising their children with the love of their country and loyalty to its soil. As the UAE continued to progress, women entered all fields of work to help advance their families and society, where they harnessed their potential in building the nation. Throughout history, Emirati women managed to contribute to the community, with the great support of the founding father who spared no efforts in supporting women and standing by them in all arenas. They were encouraged to actively engage in public life, where they succeeded in establishing a strong footing in the fields of education, business, and culture. Today, Emirati women hold the highest positions and relentlessly prove their abilities and competency in the nation building efforts. May the UAE always be proud of all its citizens.”