Reem BinKaram: UAE women participated in the process of social renaissance

Today, we celebrate almost five decades of unsurpassed achievements, which have earned us the world’s admiration.

The UAE is a leading example of humanitarianism; the selfless spirit of its loyal citizenry, their devotion and patriotism continue to fuel our nation’s progress.

Since its inception, NAMA Women Advancement Establishment has been working tirelessly to translate the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of NAMA, to create socioeconomic conditions for women where they can realise their full potential to become active and equal members of society.

Emirati women have always enjoyed an equal footing in our society; even before the Union was established. They have left their clear imprint on the development and advancement of their country and society, and have been a national priority always – thanks to the astute knowledge and progressive spirit of our founding father.

The Emirati woman is a role model for women in the country, the region and beyond. The UAE champions specialised programmes and exemplary initiatives to empower women and advance their roles in both society and economy.