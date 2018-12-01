He added: “Today we celebrate 47 years of tolerance and respect, founded by our late father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, carrying it forward on our backs and on the backs of every Ruler, leader, citizen and future generations sharing his faith, his belief and his passion for sustaining the unity of seven emirates and standing proud of a rich Arab and Emirati heritage and legacy.”
Al Musharrkh: National Day is a special occasion for every citizen, residents in UAE
- Saturday 01, December 2018 in 5:55 PM