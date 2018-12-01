Khalid Al Qasimi: National Day is a testament to the determination of UAE nationals

Sharjah24: On the occasion of the 47th UAE National Day, Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Urban Planning Council (SUPC), said: “I would like to extend my deepest felicitations to the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah, as well as to all the Rulers of the UAE, not only for celebrating such a monumental yearly event, but also for celebrating a deep-rooted heritage of Arab and Emirati accomplishments and values that have echoed to the world.”
He added: “On this day, we are reminded of their exemplary leadership, which have enabled a number of achievements we pride ourselves for, building on the success stories of our forefathers, and working together under a unified framework, towards the development and sustainability of our societies and of our national identity; founded on the principles of education, culture and Arab heritage.”