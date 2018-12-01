Marwan Al Sarkal: Second of December represents a monumental occurrence in our proud UAE history

On this day, values of unity, sustainability, growth and intellectual development spread across all seven emirates; nurtured by our late father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, with these values passed on from one generation to the other.”

He added: “Thanks to his initiatives, and the initiatives of all our Rulers and leaders, the UAE has surpassed global expectations, whether it was economic or social developments, continuously getting ranked as a leader in culture, business, tourism and a variety of sectors supporting the average growth of the entire region.”

He concluded: “On behalf of myself and Shurooq, I would like to congratulate the UAE and its leaders and Rulers, on the 47th UAE National Day, a celebration not just of what we have accomplished, but also a celebration of what we will be accomplishing in the future.”