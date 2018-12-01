Jawaher bint Abdullah: National Day translates the solid foundations on which the UAE was based

The union established by the late Sheikh Zayed was the starting point of a journey to establish a strong and progressive country built on its most valuable assets, its people. The wise leadership invested in its citizens based on the understanding that they are the decisive factor in the rise of a great nation. Looking back at the huge strides and continuous successes, we can clearly see and feel the hard work that was put in by our people and leadership to reach this achievement.”

“The formation of the union brought seven emirates and seven brothers together to become one voice, which is revered across the region and the world. The fruits of the union are manifested in our achievements in the humanitarian, cultural, social and economic fields in a short span of time that elevated us to a prominent global status. These accomplishments broadcast a clear message to the whole world that the word ‘impossible’ does not exist in the UAE’s dictionary.”