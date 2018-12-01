Mariam Al Hammadi: UAE National Day exemplifies the wise vision of the late Sheikh Zayed

Our federation is one of the most exceptional cultural features in the region. It serves as a role model in mutual action for others to follow and represents the values of brotherhood and permanent alliance for combined action between the rulers of the seven emirates, who joined hands and established the federation. The UAE became one of the key emerging countries that compete with the world’s most developed countries in the cultural, economic and humanitarian fields.

“The late Sheikh Zayed inspired us to further the UAE’s unique experience in the humanitarian field. He instilled voluntary, philanthropy and the importance of humanitarian relief activities in us. After 47 years of concerted efforts by loyal patriots, we are proud of what the National Day represents as a cornerstone and fundamental pillar of charity, philanthropy and response to humanitarian appeals across the world,” she added.

Al Hammadi pointed out that the directives and support of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) contributed to launching many humanitarian and development projects that are aimed at achieving positive change and improving the lives of many people. She emphasised that the UAE National Day renews the country’s unlimited humanitarian commitment and dedication to millions of people from around the world.